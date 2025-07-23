Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

