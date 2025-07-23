NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.22 and traded as high as C$13.91. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$13.88, with a volume of 381,630 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVA. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.14.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$138,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 88,283 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$1,280,103.50. Insiders sold a total of 236,437 shares of company stock worth $3,441,605 in the last ninety days. 20.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

