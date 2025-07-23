Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $866,771. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1%

McDonald’s stock opened at $299.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.88. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $246.12 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

