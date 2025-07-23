Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.41 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.71 ($0.05). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04), with a volume of 21,919 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
