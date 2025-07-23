Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,417,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 9.4%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $563.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $567.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

