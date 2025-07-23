Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.