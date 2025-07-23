Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) & AT&T (NYSE:T) Financial Comparison

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AT&T and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 1 6 17 1 2.72 Nexxen International 0 0 9 0 3.00

AT&T presently has a consensus price target of $29.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than AT&T.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $122.93 billion 1.60 $10.95 billion $1.63 16.79 Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.88 $35.44 million $0.51 21.20

This table compares AT&T and Nexxen International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 9.64% 13.63% 4.08% Nexxen International 11.90% 12.64% 8.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AT&T has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AT&T beats Nexxen International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

