Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.