Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
