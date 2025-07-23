Next Capital Management LLC Sells 5,715 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $178,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EEM opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

