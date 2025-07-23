Next Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $345.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.56 and a 200-day moving average of $320.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $347.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.