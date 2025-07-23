Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRML. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 582.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Critical Metals by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Critical Metals stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Critical Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

