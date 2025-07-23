Next Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.