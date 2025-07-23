Next Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 214,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 828,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

