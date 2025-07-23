Next Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

