Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,353 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $606.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $634.74. The company has a market capitalization of $636.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

