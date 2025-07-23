Newmont (NEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newmont stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

Get Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.