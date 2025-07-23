New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 million. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.88 million, a P/E ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 1.27.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

NYMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

