Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.98.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

