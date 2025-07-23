Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $24.19. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 44,265 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.52 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 433,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,016.60. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

