Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider John Fesko Sells 1,438 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $225,550.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,123,373.15. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
John Fesko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 21st, John Fesko sold 339 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $47,219.31.
Shares of NTRA opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.73. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
