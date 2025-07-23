Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Major Shareholder Sells $6,316,700.00 in Stock

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $6,316,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,300. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

NETD opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $426.56 million, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $13,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 565,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,459,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 281,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

