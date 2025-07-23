Mount Lucas Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12,361.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,175,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,223,000 after buying an additional 4,141,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,191,000 after buying an additional 216,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,143,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,603,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 514,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 281,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 270,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

