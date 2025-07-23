Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New Investment in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. FOX comprises about 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,111,000 after purchasing an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $132,161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in FOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,043,000 after buying an additional 219,016 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in FOX by 8.8% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,218,000 after buying an additional 212,348 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.