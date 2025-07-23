Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

SHYG opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

