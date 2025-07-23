Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $724,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,675 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of AEM opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $129.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

