Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 213.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,287,000 after purchasing an additional 542,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after buying an additional 352,335 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.62.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of PRU opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

