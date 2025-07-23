Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,136 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 59,571 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,365,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 763,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,697,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,951,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438,786 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

