Mount Lucas Management LP Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.