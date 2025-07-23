Mount Lucas Management LP Buys Shares of 3,454 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.67.

NYSE:MSI opened at $421.47 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.17 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

