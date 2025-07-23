Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 74,948 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 642.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 170,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

