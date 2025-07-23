Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.73.

NYSE:MCO opened at $500.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

