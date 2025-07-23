MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,039,404. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB stock opened at $224.29 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.35.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

