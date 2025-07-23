Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.8% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

