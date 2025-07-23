MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in MKS were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in MKS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MKS by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in MKS by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MKS in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.11.

MKS Announces Dividend

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MKS Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

