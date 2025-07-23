Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Price

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 161.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

