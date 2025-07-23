MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 37,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.97. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.49 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 33.21%. Analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

