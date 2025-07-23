MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. MidCap Financial Investment makes up about 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFIC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFIC opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

