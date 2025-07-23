Methanex (MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $835.04 million for the quarter.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $857.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 6.00%. Methanex's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Methanex has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methanex stock. Amundi increased its holdings in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Methanex were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

