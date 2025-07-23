Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on shares of Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Merus by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Merus by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.00. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative net margin of 506.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

