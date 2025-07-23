Meridian Bank (MRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Meridian Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 million. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRBK stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $168.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.67. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Meridian Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Casciato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $27,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 215,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,310.84. This represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,208 shares of company stock valued at $44,416. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bank during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 178.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 114.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meridian Bank from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

