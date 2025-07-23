Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGAF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Mercedes-Benz Group to post earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $39.60 billion for the quarter.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGAF opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34.

Mercedes-Benz Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $4.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Mercedes-Benz Group’s previous dividend of $1.63. This represents a yield of 8.07%.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

