Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $501.30 and last traded at $477.73, with a volume of 4472123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.82.

Get Medpace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Up 54.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.55% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,131,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 519,186 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,859,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.