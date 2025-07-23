MCF Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna set a $540.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 9.4%

NOC opened at $563.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.64 and its 200-day moving average is $487.55. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $567.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $8.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $1.31. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

