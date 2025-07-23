MCF Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $250.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

