MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 614 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $287,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 187,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,482. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $743,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,448. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,954 shares of company stock worth $2,108,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Stock Down 0.5%

AORT stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $32.94.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.81 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

