MCF Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.04.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

