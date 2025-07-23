MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $244.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.84 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

