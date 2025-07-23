MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

American Tower Stock Up 2.7%

AMT opened at $232.51 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

