MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Down 12.3% – What’s Next?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) fell 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.75 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 74.99 ($1.01). 362,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 481,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.16).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £330.63 million, a PE ratio of -7,755.00 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.24.

Get MAST Energy Developments alerts:

MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About MAST Energy Developments

In related news, insider Paul Venter acquired 1,926,000 shares of MAST Energy Developments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £77,040 ($104,150.33). Company insiders own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.