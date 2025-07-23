Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.28.

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $825,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,202,060. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,413,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,400,773.30. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,090 shares of company stock worth $4,270,591. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 46.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

